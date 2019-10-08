|
Slagle, Jo Ann
1953 - 2019
Jo Ann Slagle, age 66, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away on October 5, 2019 at Mount Carmel East. She was born July 8, 1953 to the late Harry and Glenna (Watkins) Case in Columbus, Ohio. Jo Ann enjoyed life and never had a bad word to say about anyone. She received her Masters Degree from The Ohio State University, Jo Ann worked at the Vision Center for over 30 years where she retired. After her retirement from the Vision Center, she then went to work at Sorenson as a Sign Language Interpreter for over 14 years. Jo Ann was an avid OSU Buckeye fan and a lover of cats. She took pleasure in golfing and was happy to support her husband as Head of his pit crew while he was drag racing. Jo Ann was a member of the United Methodist Church Reynoldsburg, Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf. Jo Ann is survived by her loving spouse of 43 years, Jack Slagle; sons, Steve (Melonie), Scott Slagle; grandchildren, Steven, Samantha; sister, Linda (Allen) Smith; nieces, Kristi (Chris) Echols, Heather (Kyle), Kaitlin (Adam); sisters-in-law, Leslie (Joe), Cindy (Randy). A visitation will be held on THURSDAY, October 10, 2019, from 5-8PM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, where her service will follow on Friday, at 10AM at Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church with Pastor Jeff Greenway officiating. Burial in Glen Rest Memorial Estate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jo Ann's memory to the Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church and Forgotten 4-Paws, http://www.forgotten4paws.com/. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2019