Storch, Jo Ann1950 - 2020Jo Ann Storch, 70, of Westerville, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For future notification of this celebration, please send an email to JoAnnStorchMemorial@gmail.com and include your name and a brief memory of Jo Ann.Complete obituary and condolences may be sent to Jo Ann's family by visiting http://www.HillFuneral.com . In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Michael J Fox Foundation