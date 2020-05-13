Jo Ann Storch
1950 - 2020
Storch, Jo Ann
1950 - 2020
Jo Ann Storch, 70, of Westerville, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For future notification of this celebration, please send an email to JoAnnStorchMemorial@gmail.com and include your name and a brief memory of Jo Ann.
Complete obituary and condolences may be sent to Jo Ann's family by visiting http://www.HillFuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Michael J Fox Foundation

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
