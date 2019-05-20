|
|
Jackson, Jo Anne
1959 - 2019
Jo Anne Jackson, age 59. Sunrise October 25, 1959 and Sunset May 11, 2019. Visitation 11am and Memorial Service 12noon Friday, May 24, 2019 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, and to offer condolences to The JACKSON Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 22, 2019