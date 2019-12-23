Home

Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
(614) 836-5643
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
View Map
Jo-Anne Kitsmiller


1934 - 2019
Kitsmiller, Jo-Anne
1934 - 2019
Jo-Anne Kitsmiller, age 85, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Middleton Assisted Living Facility in Granville, OH. Jo-Anne was born November 3, 1934 in Columbus, OH to the late John and Mildred Brown. She worked alongside her husband as office manager of Kitsmiller Motors. She enjoyed reading, playing the accordion and organ, and most of all spending time with her family. She was a member of Reynoldsburg UMC. Jo-Anne is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Phillip Kitsmiller; and 3 brothers. She is survived by daughters, Karen (Don) Masters and Sharon Kitsonas; grandchildren, Jamie (Josh) Rhodes, Lindsey (Kyle) Speakmon, Matthew Masters, Kellie (Doug) Hardin, Jennifer Kitsonas; great grandchildren, Evie, Cameron, Emerie, Carter, Adelie, Owen, Silas and many close family friends. Visitation will be Friday December 27, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. at the MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME 587 Main Street in Groveport. Pastor Maxine Smith-Pierce officiating. Interment Lithopolis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions are encouraged to be made to JDRF of Columbus or Hospice of Central Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 24, 2019
