Potok, Jo Anne
Jo Anne Potok, 70, of Westerville, passed away suddenly on July 8, 2019. She is survived by husband, Pete; son, Aaron (Angie); grandchildren, Tyler and Kelsey Potok and son, Nathan (Kate Moore). Services will be held Thursday, July 11 at 2pm at HILL FUNERAL HOME, Westerville. Family and friends will be received an hour prior. Interment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Complete obituary and condolences can be found at www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 9, 2019