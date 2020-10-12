Schweickart, Jo Anne
1943 - 2020
Jo Anne Schweickart, age 77, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She was born in Columbus on September 24, 1943 to the late Raymond and Dolores Miller. She is preceded in death by her parents. Jo Anne is survived by her children, Tonja, Brian, and Kenneth Schweickart; her sister, Linda Miller; brother, Raymond P. Miller (Helen); and three grandchildren. A memorial service for Jo Anne will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 6699 N. High St. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
for more details.