Jo Anne Schweickart
1943 - 2020
Schweickart, Jo Anne
1943 - 2020
Jo Anne Schweickart, age 77, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She was born in Columbus on September 24, 1943 to the late Raymond and Dolores Miller. She is preceded in death by her parents. Jo Anne is survived by her children, Tonja, Brian, and Kenneth Schweickart; her sister, Linda Miller; brother, Raymond P. Miller (Helen); and three grandchildren. A memorial service for Jo Anne will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 6699 N. High St. Please visit www.schoedinger.com for more details.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
