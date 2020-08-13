1/
Jo Canan
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Canan, Jo
1940 - 2020
Jo A. Canan, age 79, of Columbus, died Monday, August 10, 2020, after a short illness. Born October 11, 1940, in Columbus, Ohio. She enjoyed sitting on her porch, watching and feeding the birds and squirrels. Jo worked at the Kroger Company for more than 20 years. After retirement she was active in Kroger retirement luncheons and outings. She was loved by one and all. Preceded in death by husband Robert W. Canan Sr., son Russell, mother Margaret Glick, brothers Kenneth and Noel Glick Jr. Survived by her children, Robert Jr. (Amy) Canan of Pickerington; Melinda (Michael) Van Sickels of Groveport, and Melissa (Shane) Bowers of Baltimore; grandchildren, Abigail and Karleigh Canan, Megan Van Sickels and Michael Van Sickels II; fur grands, Bella and Luna; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends that are like family. Family will receive friends Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 4-7pm at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High Street, where service will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:30am with Pastor Karl Hanf officiating. Graveside service to immediately follow at Fairview Cemetery in Rockbridge, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to St.Jude or Nationwide Children's Hospital. To sign and view Jo's guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 13 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Graumlich Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Service
10:30 AM
Graumlich Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Graveside service
Fairview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved