Canan, Jo
1940 - 2020
Jo A. Canan, age 79, of Columbus, died Monday, August 10, 2020, after a short illness. Born October 11, 1940, in Columbus, Ohio. She enjoyed sitting on her porch, watching and feeding the birds and squirrels. Jo worked at the Kroger Company for more than 20 years. After retirement she was active in Kroger retirement luncheons and outings. She was loved by one and all. Preceded in death by husband Robert W. Canan Sr., son Russell, mother Margaret Glick, brothers Kenneth and Noel Glick Jr. Survived by her children, Robert Jr. (Amy) Canan of Pickerington; Melinda (Michael) Van Sickels of Groveport, and Melissa (Shane) Bowers of Baltimore; grandchildren, Abigail and Karleigh Canan, Megan Van Sickels and Michael Van Sickels II; fur grands, Bella and Luna; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends that are like family. Family will receive friends Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 4-7pm at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High Street, where service will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:30am with Pastor Karl Hanf officiating. Graveside service to immediately follow at Fairview Cemetery in Rockbridge, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to St.Jude or Nationwide Children's Hospital. To sign and view Jo's guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com