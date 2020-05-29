Jo Lee Plunkett
1939 - 2020
Plunkett, Jo Lee
1939 - 2020
Jo Lee Plunkett, died peacefully May 14 after an unexpected illness. Born in Louisville, KY, raised in Pittsburgh, PA, where she graduated from Dormont High School in 1956. Attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she met her loving husband of 63 years, Charlie Plunkett, who survives her. Among many other positions, Jo was the owner of American Business Travel near Upper Arlington, Ohio where she lived for almost 30 years before moving to Henderson, NV. She was a fabulous wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. A Cheerleader all of her life who was a constant source of laughter, good humor, and fun times! She will be joyfully remembered by Charlie; children, Laura (Brian) Bowman, Jeff Plunkett, Ron Plunkett; grandchildren, Megan Bowman, Erin (Mike) Tong, Melanie Plunkett, Garrison Plunkett, Evelyn Plunkett; and great-grandson, David Tong. There was a private celebration of life in Henderson, NV.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
