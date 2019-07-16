|
|
Wolf, Jo
Jo Wolf, age 75, passed away on July 13, 2019. She was born on November 4, 1943 to the late Shirley and Edward White in Circleville, Ohio. Jo was devoted to her family and loved spending time with them. She was a member of Firefighters Memorial VFW Auxiliary Post 3426. Jo will be remembered for her love of fun and her beautiful smile. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Bruce; children, Sylvia (Randy) Ames. Flossie (Jimmy) Howard, Debra (Harold) Crawford, Bob (Lisa) Perry, June (Matt) Blair; step-children, Bret (Cindy) Wolf, Judith Musser; siblings, Jimmy White, Charles (Joyce) White, Ronnie (Joyce) White, Patty (Marvin) Hedges, Darlene (Gene) Collier; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Jo was preceded in death by her daughter, Shirley Nelson and siblings, Roger White, Pam (Doug) Timmons. The family will receive guests on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway in grove City (614-539-6166). To leave condolences for Jo's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerToledo.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 17, 2019