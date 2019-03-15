Home

1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joan Andrews Obituary
Andrews, Joan
1927 - 2019
Joan N. Andrews, age 91, of Columbus, Ohio, died March 8, 2019 at Kobacker House following a sudden illness. She was born in Columbus on April 3, 1927, the youngest daughter of the late Ednah Shook and Perry Shumaker. A graduate of Columbus School for Girls, Joan was a proud member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. On April 2, 1945 she married Robert J. Andrews at the home of her mother in Columbus while he was home on leave from the Army Air Corps. Together they shared 65 years of marriage prior to his passing. Joan worked for many years at the American Medical Association and later at the Ohio State Medical Association. Joan and Bob were among the charter residents of Trillium Crossing in 2002 where Joan later served as President of the Residents Council. Survivors include her daughters, Cheryl Sinclair and Kristan Andrews; son-in-law, David Sinclair; granddaughters, Heather Bascom and Sarah Sinclair; grandson-in-law, Derek Bascom; and great-grandchildren, David, Ryan, and Ivalee Bascom. She was preceded in death by her grandson Sean Sinclair, her sister Barbara Bone, and her brother Bob Shumaker. A memorial will be held at Trillium Crossing on March 24, 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Kobacker House or the National Scoliosis Foundation.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019
