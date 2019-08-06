Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Joan Bragg


1932 - 2019
Joan Bragg Obituary
Bragg, Joan
1932 - 2019
Joan May Bragg, age 87, born April 10, 1932 in Columbus, Ohio. Passed into the arms of Jesus on August 5, 2019. Daughter of Stella Miller and Carl Allwine. Wife for 66 years of Berwyn A. Bragg. Survived by son, Gordon (Sheila) Bragg; daughter, Jane (Kevin) Koehl; daughter, Delores Ward; grandchildren, John (Amy) Bragg, Jason Ward, Melissa (Dennis) West, David Ward, Langdon Bragg, Kolin (Madison) Koehl, Allison (Jeremy) Lee, Christie Bills, and Raymond Lohn, III; great-grandchildren, Zachary West, Loren West, Mckenzie Bragg, Austin Ward, Braxton Ward, Aria Koehl, Chelsea, Hunter, Destine, Trinite, Tristen, and Jayden. Preceded in death by husband Berwyn, son Rodney, sisters Helen Bocook and Betty Luzader, granddaughter Lisa Maynard. Dearly loved by many nieces and nephews. Joan graduated from South High School. She worked at North American Rockwell and retired from General Motors. Known for her unconditional love and generosity to friends and family. She attended Immanuel Baptist Church. Visitation Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 10am until the time of Funeral Service at 12pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Pastor Tim Womack to officiate. Interment to follow at Alton Cemetery, Galloway, OH. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 7, 2019
