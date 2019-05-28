|
Breunig, Joan
Joan Clegg Breunig, age 89 of Columbus, passed on Sunday May 26, 2019. Joan was born in Columbus on November 24, 1929 to the late Roy D. and Katherine (Bier) Clegg. She worked as a secretary for many years at Chemical Abstracts. Joan is preceded in death by her husband Joseph Breunig, and is survived by her children Greg (Katherine) Breunig and Nancy (Michael) Aleshire; grandchildren Uriah Breunig, Joseph and Stephen Aleshire, great grandchildren Lazarus, Elizabeth Breunig and Hayden Aleshire, and her brother Colonel (Betty) Clegg, two nephews, a niece and five cousins Friends may call on Thursday May 30, 2019 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street Worthington Ohio, where her funeral service will be held at 1:00pm. Interment will be in Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, Ohio. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 29, 2019