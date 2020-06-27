Joan Bruning

Bruning, Joan
1940 - 2020
Joan Carole Bruning, 80, of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away on June 26, 2020 in Gahanna, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert William Bruning Jr., parents Joe and Isabel Cattel and in-laws Robert and Gretchen Bruning. Joan is survived by her sons, Richard (April) Bruning and Robert Bruning; grandchildren, Hannah, Gretchen, Clay and Sydney; sisters, Maryann (Kent) Arnold, Pat (Dave) Kuhns; sisters-in-law, Gretchen (Monte) Dalton and Barb Speaks; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was a graduate of Coshocton High School class of 1958. Joan was a loving mother and grandmother who will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
1940 - 2020
Joan Carole Bruning, 80, of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away on June 26, 2020 in Gahanna, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert William Bruning Jr., parents Joe and Isabel Cattel and in-laws Robert and Gretchen Bruning. Joan is survived by her sons, Richard (April) Bruning and Robert Bruning; grandchildren, Hannah, Gretchen, Clay and Sydney; sisters, Maryann (Kent) Arnold, Pat (Dave) Kuhns; sisters-in-law, Gretchen (Monte) Dalton and Barb Speaks; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was a graduate of Coshocton High School class of 1958. Joan was a loving mother and grandmother who will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.