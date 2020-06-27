Joan Bruning
1940 - 2020
Joan Carole Bruning
1940 - 2020
Joan Carole Bruning, 80, of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away on June 26, 2020 in Gahanna, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert William Bruning Jr., parents Joe and Isabel Cattel and in-laws Robert and Gretchen Bruning. Joan is survived by her sons, Richard (April) Bruning and Robert Bruning; grandchildren, Hannah, Gretchen, Clay and Sydney; sisters, Maryann (Kent) Arnold, Pat (Dave) Kuhns; sisters-in-law, Gretchen (Monte) Dalton and Barb Speaks; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was a graduate of Coshocton High School class of 1958. Joan was a loving mother and grandmother who will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
