Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
614-792-1471
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
ST. JOAN OF ARC CHURCH
10700 Liberty Road
Powell, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
ST. JOAN OF ARC CHURCH
10700 Liberty Road
Powell, OH
Joan Bundy


1930 - 2020
Joan Bundy Obituary
Bundy, Joan
1930 - 2020
Joan G. Bundy, 89, of Powell, passed away February 19, 2020. Family will receive friends on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 9-10AM at the ST. JOAN OF ARC CHURCH, 10700 Liberty Road, Powell, Ohio, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM. Inurnment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery. To read the full obituary and send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
