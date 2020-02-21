|
Bundy, Joan
1930 - 2020
Joan G. Bundy, 89, of Powell, passed away February 19, 2020. Family will receive friends on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 9-10AM at the ST. JOAN OF ARC CHURCH, 10700 Liberty Road, Powell, Ohio, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM. Inurnment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery. To read the full obituary and send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020