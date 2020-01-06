|
Fry, Joan Celesta
1938 - 2020
Joan Celesta Fry, 81, after an extended illness was released from her suffering and went to be with her Lord on January 5, 2020. She was born on May 7, 1938 in Madison County, OH. Joan had a heart to volunteer her help to others, which later led to her 10 year career as a Coordinator for volunteer services at Doctors West and North Hospitals. For the past 20 years, Joan enjoyed her time with Eddie in Florida where she loved to spend time painting, crocheting, crafting and being near the water. Joan and Eddie loved to take daily car rides in the countryside to enjoy nature. She was preceded in death by her parents Richard Lyman and Anna Irene Overturf, sisters Diane Mullin, Sue Ann Starrett, sisters-in-law Joyce DeLeon, Janet Fry, son-in-law David Ocock. Surviving family includes loving husband of 62 years, Edward "Eddie" Fry. She treasured family including her children, Carol Ocock, Brad (Michelle) Fry, Christi (Micah) Edmonds, Jarrod (Michelle) Fry; grandchildren, Brandon Lamb, Brock Lamb, Mackenzie Ocock, Morgan Ocock, Jayson (Katie) Schultz, Mary Schultz, Nathan Schultz, Logan (Annie) Edmonds, Shane Edmonds, Holden Edmonds, Matthew Fry, Emma Fry, Abbie Fry; great-grandchildren, Kieran Lamb, Kaia Lamb, Kielah Lamb, Addison and Grayson Fairclough, Xavier Anderson; sister, Kitty (Pat) Whitehead; sisters-in-law, Diane (Wayne) Lash, Marcia (Allan) McLane; brother-in-law, Roger Fry. Visitation will be held from 4-7pm Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. A funeral service will be held at 10am Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Alton Cemetery, Galloway, OH. In lieu of flowers. memorial donations may be directed to a charitable organization of the donor's choice. The family also wishes to thank special friend Karen Williamson. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2020