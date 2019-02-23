Dugger, Joan

1962 - 2019

Joan "Joanie" Igel Dugger, 56, of Upper Arlington, joined her late parents, Skip and Sue Igel and her father in law, Dean Dugger, on February 22 2019. She was born March 7, 1962, at The Ohio State University Hospital. Joanie was raised on Welsford Road, graduated from Upper Arlington High School in 1980 and Miami University in 1984, and was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority. Joanie married Glen in 1987 and they had three fabulous children. She retired as Executive Director of the Upper Arlington Education Foundation in 2018, after 17 years of service to the community, where she founded and spearheaded its signature fundraiser the Golden Bear Bash. Joanie worked tirelessly as an Upper Arlington school advocate where she co-chaired four successful school levy campaigns and numerous other education initiatives. She is survived by her husband, Glen; children, Sarah Jane (Paul) Germain, Teddy, and Abigail Dugger; grandchildren, Leigh and Lucy Germain; siblings, Pete (Joyce) Igel, Marty (Lisa) Igel, Peggy (Rick) Sears; mother in law, Betty Dugger; sisters-in-law, Karen (Whitney) Logan, Kathy Crouch; and her nieces and nephews, Meaghan (Matt) Minkus; Erich Igel; Caroline, Melanie, and Danny Logan; Maggie and Bonnie Igel; Morgan Crouch; and Will and Laura Sears. Family will receive friends from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221. Funeral service be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 4, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1581 Cambridge Blvd 43212 with private interment immediately following at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a memorial contribution to The James Cancer Hospital at The Ohio State University, Gynecologic Oncology Research Fund. 320 W 10th Ave. Columbus, OH. 43210https://cancer.osu.edu/research-and-education/departments-and-divisions/division-of-gynecologic-oncology/giving-back. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, 2019