Moon, Joan E.
1932 - 2019
Joan E. Moon, 86, died peacefully at Friendship Village of Columbus on Friday, October 11, 2019. Joan was a proud graduate of the University of Michigan. She and her honey, Bob Moon, a fellow Wolverine, moved to Westerville in 1969. In the ensuing years, their collaboration produced multiple generations of Buckeyes. Joan loved her children and her dogs, and loved to travel, often combining these three loves into great adventures for all. Joan responded to the gospel in 2017 and knew that Jesus was preparing a new and wonderful home for her. Joan was preceded in death by her honey, Bob and her son David. She is survived by children, Martin (Vicki), Matthew (Theresa), Sue (Bob) Swihart and Daniel; she is also survived by nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and her last dog, AJ. Visitation with the family will be at 1P.M. on Sunday, October 20 at First Presbyterian Church of Westerville, 41 W. College Ave., Westerville, OH 43081, where a memorial service will follow at 1:30P.M. Rev. Mark Gauen, officiating. Arrangements by MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, Westerville.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2019