Wright, Joan E.
1944 - 2019
Joan E. Wright, age 75, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 51 years, Ronnie Wright. Joan is survived by her sister, Joyce (Charles) Stevers; sister-in-law, Nancy (Ray) Kouns; children, Teresa (Richard) Goodall and Richard (Terena Waugaman) Wright; grandchildren, Jessica (Tyler) Hale, Richard Wright Jr., Marcus (Amanda) Waugaman, Ryan Wright, Megan (Eugene) Spradlin, Dylan Goodall, Rachel (Adam Ackley) Goodall, Brandon Hout and Charles (Virginia Chapman) Deeds; great-grandchildren, Croix, Fletcher and Roman; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit Friday, November 8, 2019 from 11am-1pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 1pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. Burial to follow at Obetz Cemetery, Obetz, Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2019