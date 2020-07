Fisher, Joan1932 - 2020Joan Emilie Fisher, 88, of Worthington, passed away on July 9, 2020. A private funeral service will be held. To view the complete obituary or to leave a special memory or condolence for the family please visit www.schoedinger.com . In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Ohio Health Hospice. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL.