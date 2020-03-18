|
|
Fleck, Joan
1927 - 2020
Joan Fleck, 92, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away March 17, 2020 at home. Preceded in death by her husband Don Fleck, daughter Connie King, brother Woody Glines, sisters Betty Vick and Virginia Shutt. Survived by her daughters, Cheryl Fleck and Dawn Fleck; grandsons, Joe (Megan) and Johnny King; great-grandson, Bradey King; great-granddaughter, Aubrey King; nephew, Gary (Eve) Shutt; grand-nephew, Bill Shutt; special member of the family, John King. Joan was a graduation of Ironton High School and a member of Maize Manor United Methodist Church and Corinthian Chapter #393 O.E.S. Due to the current social climate, Joan will be laid to rest privately at Glen Rest Memorial Estates with Chaplain Mike Peebles officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice, Greater Columbus Hospice Services. Special thank you to Brian, Peggy, Jenifer, Nick and the ladies of Corinthian Chapter #393 O.E.S. Arrangements by Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High St., Worthington, OH. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2020