Herr, Joan
1930 - 2020
Joan Elsensohn Herr, age 90, of Dublin and Upper Arlington, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, after a short battle with leukemia. Born on February 10, 1930 in Pomeroy, WA, she moved to Columbus after marrying Donald E. Herr in 1954. Both were professors at The Ohio State University. Joan, a graduate of Washington State University and The Ohio State University, had a long career as a Registered Dietitian and a professor of Human Nutrition. After she retired from the university in 1985, she and her husband traveled extensively. They moved to Friendship Village of Dublin in 2011 where she was active in the resident's committees, serving as President of the Resident's Association, and then FVD's Resident Director until January 2020. A stalwart volunteer at the Central Ohio Alzheimer's Association, she was a tireless advocate for those impacted by cognitive disability. Friends remember her as energetic, gracious, compassionate, caring, generous, and humble. A loving wife and mother, she is missed greatly by her sons and daughters-in-law, John and Sue (Knight) of Henderson, NV, and Douglas (Ben) and Jane Maliszewski of Dublin, OH. Her husband, Don, passed away on February 1 of this year. Joan's wishes are that there not be a formal funeral service. She will be cremated and later interred with her pre-deceased husband, Don, at the family cemetery in Pomeroy, WA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to The Foundation for End-of-Life Care Charitable Fund at Capital City Hospice (https://capitalcityhospice.com ) whose angels of mercy made her final days peaceful and comfortable, or to the Herr Family Endowment at the Scharre Center, providing support to caregivers of patients with cognitive disorders (https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/?fund=643180). Arrangements are being handled by Newcomer Funeral Home of Columbus (https://www.newcomercolumbus.com/), where a fuller description of her life can be read.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020