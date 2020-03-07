|
Howells, Joan
1928 - 2020
Joan Elizabeth Howells of Gahanna, Ohio passed away on March 4, 2020 at the age of 91 after a brief hospital stay. Joan was born November 10, 1928 in Columbus, Ohio to Kathleen (Kitty) and Leslie Wallace. She had two siblings, Richard (Joy) Wallace and Katie (Albert) Johnson. Joan married her high school sweetheart, Dick (Richard) in 1951. Together, they raised four children: Susan Clement, Janet (Joe) Mastrangelo, Nancy (Dave) Johnson, and Craig (Rebecca) Howells. Joan was grandmother to 9 grandchildren: Jennifer (Matt) Cheuvront, Sarah Clement, Laura Clement, Katie (Preston) Montgomery, Trevor Johnson (Rosie Knisley), Stephanie (Matt) Price, Van Howells (Casandra Jarvis), Sumner Howells, and Joey Mastrangelo as well as three great-grandchildren: William, Elizabeth, and Evan Cheuvront. She is also survived by her nephews and niece: Greg (Sue) Johnson, Steve (Thyrza) Johnson, and Linda (Steve) Bennett, and cousins in the U.S. and England. Lastly, her loyal cat, Vickie, remained her constant companion until the end. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 21st at 11:00 am with visitation before the service from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at Broad Street United Methodist Church, 501 E. Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43215. As memories are so important, we would love to have you participate in her celebration by sharing your stories as well. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following organizations: Broad Street United Methodist Church, the Franklin County Humane Society, the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, or FCBDD Early Childhood Education. For the full obituary, please see www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2020