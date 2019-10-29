|
Dulgar, Joan K.
1949 - 2019
Joan K. Dulgar, 70, passed away on October 28, 2019. She was born on May 3, 1949 in Columbus, OH to the late Richard and Rose Herman. Also preceded in death by her sister Jeane, brother Bill. Surviving family includes husband, Lonnie; son, Tim (Susan) Jarvis; step-son, Lonnie Jr. (Jennifer) Dulgar and their daughter, Brooklynn; step-daughter, Kelly (James)Tabor and their daughter, Chloe; sister, Mary (Wayne) Watson; many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 2-4pm Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. A Mass will be held at 10am Monday, November 4, 2019 at Corpus Christi Church, 1111 Stewart Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206. The family would like to thank Scioto Community Nursing Home for their care. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2019