Kasson, Joan

Joan Margaret Kasson (Stratton), age 82, of Westerville, Ohio, died peacefully on January 31 at Kobacker House. She was surrounded by family and friends. Joan will be remembered for her infectious intellectual curiosity, and for her kindness and generosity. Perhaps it will be her laughter that will be missed the most. Joan was a labor & delivery nurse at OSU hospital for decades. After retiring, she received a B.A. in Women's Studies from OSU in 1995, graduating Summa Cum Laude. She was a regular water-walker, and a volunteer docent at the Columbus Museum of Art for many years. She was a feminist, an astute bridge player, and an intrepid traveler. Last year she rafted down the Colorado River. She was preceded in death by her mother Grace and sister Vivian, as well as by the love of her life, Jill Steuer. Joan and Jill celebrated their Commitment Ceremony, or Brit Ahavah, in 1997, officiated by Rabbi Howard Apothaker. Both were members of Temple Beth Shalom. Survivors include her 3 sons (and 3 daughters in love), Jeff and Colleen Kasson, Punta Gorda, FL, Gary and Bobbilyn Kasson, Westerville, OH and Bryce Kasson and Olivia Platzer, Cologne, Germany. Beloved grandchildren are Dylan (and Michiella), Bryn and Meghann. The family expresses their gratitude to the caring staff at Kobacker House. In lieu of flowers, please support the Greater Columbus Arts Council, 100 E. Broad St., Suite 2250, Columbus, OH 43215. There will be a celebration of her life on Feb. 16, from 1-4 at The Clubhouse at the Villas at Highland Lakes, 6300 Pinehurst Pointe, Westerville, OH. Visit ohiocremation.org to offer condolences. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary