The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
5464 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
614-840-0900
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Clubhouse at the Villas at Highland Lakes
6300 Pinehurst Pointe
Westerville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Kasson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Kasson


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Joan Kasson Obituary
Kasson, Joan
Joan Margaret Kasson (Stratton), age 82, of Westerville, Ohio, died peacefully on January 31 at Kobacker House. She was surrounded by family and friends. Joan will be remembered for her infectious intellectual curiosity, and for her kindness and generosity. Perhaps it will be her laughter that will be missed the most. Joan was a labor & delivery nurse at OSU hospital for decades. After retiring, she received a B.A. in Women's Studies from OSU in 1995, graduating Summa Cum Laude. She was a regular water-walker, and a volunteer docent at the Columbus Museum of Art for many years. She was a feminist, an astute bridge player, and an intrepid traveler. Last year she rafted down the Colorado River. She was preceded in death by her mother Grace and sister Vivian, as well as by the love of her life, Jill Steuer. Joan and Jill celebrated their Commitment Ceremony, or Brit Ahavah, in 1997, officiated by Rabbi Howard Apothaker. Both were members of Temple Beth Shalom. Survivors include her 3 sons (and 3 daughters in love), Jeff and Colleen Kasson, Punta Gorda, FL, Gary and Bobbilyn Kasson, Westerville, OH and Bryce Kasson and Olivia Platzer, Cologne, Germany. Beloved grandchildren are Dylan (and Michiella), Bryn and Meghann. The family expresses their gratitude to the caring staff at Kobacker House. In lieu of flowers, please support the Greater Columbus Arts Council, 100 E. Broad St., Suite 2250, Columbus, OH 43215. There will be a celebration of her life on Feb. 16, from 1-4 at The Clubhouse at the Villas at Highland Lakes, 6300 Pinehurst Pointe, Westerville, OH. Visit ohiocremation.org to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
Download Now