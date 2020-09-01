Krohn, Joan

Joan Eleanor Krohn, 11-13-1931; 8-21-2020. Joan Krohn, 88 years of age from Delaware, Ohio, died peacefully August 21 at Charter Senior Living at Oak Opening in Sylvania, Ohio. Joan moved to Sylvania in January 2019 following an acute illness at her home in Delaware. Joan was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Freda Krohn and sister Jean Krohn. She is survived by her sister, Carol (Patty) Covrett from Sylvania, Ohio. Joan was the oldest of 3 girls, growing up on a farm outside of Hilliard, Ohio. Joan attended Brown Township Elementary School, she graduated from Hilliard High School in 1949, and Capital University in Columbus in 1953. She received her master's degree from Syracuse University and also studied in France and Montreal, Canada. Joan was a dedicated teacher of French, English, and History at Ohio schools in Waldo, Brunswich, Johnstown and Marysville. Joan was an active member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church 45 W. Winter Delaware, Ohio 43015. Joan was an active member of Delaware Piecemakers Quilt guild. She worked at many quilt shows and made scores of ABC quilts. Joan was an avid reader, seamstress, and gardener. She loved arts, music, and traveling to visit friends. Joan loved living in her Delaware home on a corner lot. All four sides of her lot were full of flowers and plants. Two of her greatest joys were going to Strader's nursery and buying a new perennial or going to Delaware County library and getting a stack of books to read. She never own a TV. Thanks to all the caregivers, dining staff housekeeping, and all employed at Charter Senior Living for their loving, professional care. Thanks to clergy and bible study groups at St. Peter's Episcopal Church for their continued spiritual support. Thanks to all neighbors and friends from Delaware especially, Tom Mill, Tom and Sue Macklin, Kathleen Mergler, Gina Bruglia, Jackie Cox, and Aileen Holman. A memorial service will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal sometime in 2021. The committal service in the Memorial Garden will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift: St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 45 W. Winter, Delaware, Ohio 43015 or The Arts Castle, 190 W. Winter, Delaware, Ohio 43015.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store