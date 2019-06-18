|
|
Olen, Joan L.
1930 - 2019
Joan L. Olen, age 89, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Convalarium of Dublin. She was born on February 16, 1930 in Cleveland, OH to the late Maryan and Lottie (Politowicz) Turajski. In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her husband Robert B. Olen, daughter Claire Ruth Olen, son John Francis Olen and 12 siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Roberta (John) Kloch; sons, Mark Olen, Paul (Patricia) Olen, and Carl (Brenda) Olen; eight grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Dorothy Olen; former daughter-in-law, Mary Croaker; life-long pen pal, Helen Fox; several nieces, nephews, and extended family. Visitation will be held 4-7 pm Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:15 am Monday, June 24 at St. Pius X Church, 1051 Waggoner Rd. Interment will take place in Dublin Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joan's memory to the Kidney Foundation or to the Salvation Army.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 20, 2019