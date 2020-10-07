1/
Joan M. Smith
1922 - 2020
Smith, Joan M.
1922 - 2020
Joan McSavaney Smith, age 98, of Carmel, IN, formerly of Worthington and Dublin, OH, died peacefully on October 4, 2020 in Carmel, IN. Joan was a life-long educator teaching in Fairborn, Beavercreek and Groveport, OH before teaching at The Ohio State University, Miami University, Wright State University and the University of Dayton. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Peter Catholic Church. Please visit www.tiddfuneralhomes.com to read the complete obituary, view service times and to send condolences to her family.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
