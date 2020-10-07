Smith, Joan M.
1922 - 2020
Joan McSavaney Smith, age 98, of Carmel, IN, formerly of Worthington and Dublin, OH, died peacefully on October 4, 2020 in Carmel, IN. Joan was a life-long educator teaching in Fairborn, Beavercreek and Groveport, OH before teaching at The Ohio State University, Miami University, Wright State University and the University of Dayton. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Peter Catholic Church. Please visit www.tiddfuneralhomes.com
