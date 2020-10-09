Wagenbrenner, Joan M

1931 - 2020

Joan M. (Favret) Wagenbrenner (a.k.a. Joanne) 89 years old, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, residing in Naples, Florida, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 3, 2020 at VITAS hospice in Naples, Florida. Joan was born September 30, 1931 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Louis Edward Favret and Marie Smyth Favret. She graduated from St. Mary of the Springs Academy in 1950, then earned an undergraduate degree from The Ohio State University, where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 60 years, Dr. Leo T. Wagenbrenner – they were high school sweethearts, married in June 1955, then raised three children together. Joan enjoyed golf and tennis and was a former member of both the Swim & Racquet Club and Columbus Country Club. In her later years she enjoyed gardening and caring for her family and grandchildren. Joan was a founder of Amethyst, an organization that provides assistance and support to women in recovery – she was a good friend and mentor to many. Joan was a long-time member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Upper Arlington, Ohio and San Marco Catholic Church in Marco Island, Florida. Joan is survived by her son, Thomas (Sue); son, William; daughter, Jeanne Annunziata (Richard); and seven grandchildren, Alex, Eric, Ashley, Matt, Nicole, Ruby and Anabelle. She is also survived by many in-laws, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Preceded in death by her parents, sister Rita, brothers James, William and Louis, and twin brother Joseph. Joan will be remembered for her compassion, generosity, personal strength, and love of family. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the family will not be holding a traditional funeral service, but will plan a celebration of life and memorial Mass next spring.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store