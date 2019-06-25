Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Joan Martin Obituary
Martin, Joan
1948 - 2019
Joan M. (Winchester) Martin, age 71. Sunrise March 18, 1948 and Sunset June 16, 2019. Visitation 2pm and Funeral Service 3pm Saturday, June 29, 2019 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn north on Lonsdale Rd.). To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view the video tribute and to offer condolences to The MARTIN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 27, 2019
