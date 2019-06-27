|
|
Ramsey, Joan Mary
1924 - 2019
Joan Mary Ramsey, age 94, Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor. Joan was a 1942 graduate of South High School, she retired from the Social Security administration, Columbus office. A member of St. Mary's Church Groveport and the Altar Rosary Society. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years Joseph, sons Joseph Jr. and Robert G., parents Joseph and Mary Neubeck, sister Ruth (Joseph) Eckstein. Survived by her children, Susan (Michael) Gregory and William (Kathleen) Ramsey; grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Helen (Raymond) Rodenfels; nieces and nephews. Friends received Monday 4-7 PM, at The MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. High Street. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 10 a.m. at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery. Burial to follow. Fr. John Reade, Celebrant. To sign online condolences please visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 29 to June 30, 2019