McLean, Joan
Joan F. McLean, 84, passed away peacefully at Ridgewood Terrace of Friendship Village in Columbus on Thursday, March 28. Born in Detroit, MI, on Dec. 21, 1934, Joan served for decades as a teacher and principal before retiring from the Ohio Dept. of Education. She was a member of Northside Fellowship Presbyterian Church and toured the world with the Travelling Tootsies. Joan is survived by children, Brian, Marcia and Andrew; grandchildren, Jessica, Douglas, Kyle, Leslie and Monica; and great grandchildren, Khloe, Ashton, Noah, Harper, Everleigh and Hosea. Preceded in death by husband Ian, parents Oscar and Clara, sister Jean and brothers Don, Jim and Bill. Friends may call at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 East Schrock Rd., Westerville, Monday, April 1, 6-8 p.m. with services at 11 am on Tuesday, April 2. Pastor Jeff Dybdahl officiating. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2019