Meier, Joan
1923 - 2019
Joan M. Meier, age 96 passed away peacefully December 25, 2019. Joan was born on April 19, 1923 in Berea, Ohio. She attended Stephens College and The OSU Nursing School. She Married Walter Meier in 1944. Joan was involved in multiple community service groups as well as volunteering at Riverside Hospital. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Joan was proceeded in death by her parents, brother, her husband, and Son Jim Meier. Joan is survived by her Daughter Marcia Wilson (Tom), Son Don Meier (Susie), Daughter Nancy Patton (Steve). She will be missed by her 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; as well as her extended family and many friends. Visitation will be on Monday, December 30th From 11am to noon at The Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High Street in Worthington. Burial will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may make a donation to the in her name.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019