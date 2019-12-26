The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Meier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Meier


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Meier Obituary
Meier, Joan
1923 - 2019
Joan M. Meier, age 96 passed away peacefully December 25, 2019. Joan was born on April 19, 1923 in Berea, Ohio. She attended Stephens College and The OSU Nursing School. She Married Walter Meier in 1944. Joan was involved in multiple community service groups as well as volunteering at Riverside Hospital. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Joan was proceeded in death by her parents, brother, her husband, and Son Jim Meier. Joan is survived by her Daughter Marcia Wilson (Tom), Son Don Meier (Susie), Daughter Nancy Patton (Steve). She will be missed by her 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; as well as her extended family and many friends. Visitation will be on Monday, December 30th From 11am to noon at The Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High Street in Worthington. Burial will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may make a donation to the in her name.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Download Now