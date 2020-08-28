1/1
Joan Mildred Kunz
1930 - 2020
Joan Mildred Kunz (Higgins), age 90, passed away on August 26, 2020. She was born on June 10, 1930 to the late Milford and Leona Gilbert in Columbus, Ohio. Survived by her sons, Michael and Greg (Carmen); daughter-in-law, Helen; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren and nieces. Joan was preceded in death by her son Don, siblings and 2 husbands. Joan worked at Julian and Kokenge Co. for many years. She retired from Mt. Carmel West Hospital. The visitation will be on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 11am-1pm at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway in Grove City. The Funeral Service will begin at 1pm with Pastor Bruce Bell officiating, followed by procession to Galloway Cemetery.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
