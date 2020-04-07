|
|
Parsons, Joan
Joan Parsons, age 80, of Westerville, died peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Mt. Carmel/St. Ann's Hospital. Born March 6, 1940 in Crown City, Ohio the fifth of ten children of the late Leslie R. and Elizabeth J. (Shriver) Parsons. Joan was a Flight Attendant for 45 years with American Airlines, retiring in 2003. Attended Genoa Baptist Church. Joan was a fierce, caring and honest person with varied interests including, gardening, cooking, politics, talk radio, puzzles and her beloved cat, "Opie". She was very organized, a terrible driver, hated snakes but loved her family and adored her nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by siblings Stanley, Lawrence and Beatrice Parsons and Freda Blamer. She is survived by devoted siblings, Doris Kusan, Hazel Woodworth, Melvin, James and Norman (Betty) Parsons; nieces and nephews, Donna and Tim Nuber, Daniel, Sarah and Katherine Nuber, Stephanie Nuber, Andy (fiancé', Morgan) Nuber, Brian and Shannon Woodworth, Nicholas and Maggie Kusan, Molly and Lucy Kusan; other relatives and friends. A Graveside Service will be held at 12noon on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Sunbury Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a benefitting our veterans. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Parsons family. Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2020