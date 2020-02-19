|
Passias, Joan
1932 - 2020
Joan Passias, age 87, of Grove City, OH, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Dr. Nicholas J Passias, parents Slamon and Magida Hama Abraham, sisters Edna Mae Abraham, Nancy Lee Abraham, Rose Hanna (George), Sally Abraham, Ilona Prystasz, June Carl (Roger), and nephew David Carl. Joan leaves behind sons, Jim (Anna) and George (Brenda, deceased) Passias; grandchildren, Emily (Geoff) Passias, Nicholas G Passias, Andrea Passias-Chenault (Jason), Elizabeth and Mitchell Passias; and great-grandchildren, Riley Passias, Gavin Luke, Quinn and Sawyer Griffith, Ava and Mason Chenault; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Joan was a graduate of New Castle High School, and spent her adult life making a home for her family. Joan was a long-time mahjong player alongside her good friend Lois; enjoyed traveling with family to Sarasota, Florida and spent many fabulous weeks with loved ones at the Sarasota Sands. She was a wonderful hostess who enjoyed a home full of family and friends. Family holidays were always full of games and singing. In addition to her human kids and grandkids, she was a loving dog-mom, pampering many over her lifetime, including Buffo, Mitzi and Smokey. Joan was a member of The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral and loved working at the Greek Festival every fall. The family will hold a celebration of Joan's life on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from Noon-2 pm at La Scala at 4199 W Dublin Granville Rd, Dublin, Ohio 43017. Contributions may be made to SourcePoint (mysourcepoint.org) or Willow Brook Adult Day Care (https://willow-brook.org/) in Delaware, Ohio. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.
