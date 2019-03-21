Patton, Joan

Joan Patton, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. She is survived by her son, Greg (Barb) Patton of King City, OR; daughter Rita (Jaime) Holguin of Frederick, MD; son, Kirk (Amy) Patton of Clarksburg, MD; son Leo (Janine) Patton of Columbus, OH and grandchildren Erik and Daniel Patton, Grace, Michael, Maggie, Jack and Sam Patton; Natalia, Gabriel, and Carlos Holguin; Alex and Travis Patton; as well as her sister Sharon Boyle of Orlando, FL. Joan is preceded in death by her husband DeLane D. Patton, her parents and brother John E. Flynn. Joan is a graduate of Marygrove College and worked as a dietitian in Detroit, MI. The family moved to Worthington, OH in 1962 where the children attended St. Michaels School. Joan did volunteer work at the school and the Cancer Society Thrift Shop. She also donated blood to the Red Cross Blood Drive. After raising four children, she worked at the Worthington Public Library until she retired. She was an active member of Saint Michael's Church. Joan's children remember her as a loving mother who had a deep faith and high moral standard. She encouraged and trained each one of her children to be independent and know how to take care of ourselves and do any and every task around the house. She was lighthearted and had a good sense of humor. When recounting a situation or event, she conveyed the humorous vantage point. Joan was a good listener, keeping in touch with her children in weekly phone calls and frequent letters and cards. She was also the center of the family, always hosting family get togethers and holiday meals. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed taking care of them and playing with them. She also had a sense of adventure. When she found a new food at the grocery store, she would bring it home for us all to try. She enjoyed quilting and made quilts for special occasions like weddings and grandchildren's births. She also made quilts that were functional or to be used as artistic wall hangings. Friends may call at the Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High St., Worthington, OH from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM on Monday March 25th. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Michael's Church, 5750 North High Street, Worthington, OH on Tuesday, March 26th at 10 AM. Flowers are welcome and may be sent to Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home. Donations are also welcome. Please direct money or other donations to Worthington Thrift Shop, 5600 North High St., Worthington, Ohio, 43085. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.