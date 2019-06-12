|
|
Pauley, Joan
1929 - 2019
Joan E. Pauley, 89, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019. She was born December 9, 1929 in Columbus, Ohio. Joan was a member of The American Baptist Church of Westerville for over 30 years. She is preceded in death by parents William Eichensehr and Thelma Dague, siblings Bill Eichensehr, Phyllis Murphy, Judy Morgan, Sue Lasley, Frank Eichensehr, Gary Dague, Eileen Dague, John Eichensehr and Betty Eichensehr. She is survived by siblings, Donna Whitehead and Paul Dague; children, Terry (Janet) Layman, Denise (Bob) Miller, Don (Kathy) Layman, Jim Layman, Mike (Leah) Pauley and Zoe Bennett; and grandchildren, Grant (Jennifer) Layman, Abby (Aaron) Armentrout, Jody Layman, Tony Gerardi, Nick (Jennifer) Gerardi, Angie Stull, Greg (Melissa) Layman,Toni Layman, Greg (Sara) Bennett, Matt Bennett, Jake, Ryan, Spencer, and Nev Pauley, Jessica Gerardi and Sierra Gerardi. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 15, 11am at America Baptist Church of Westerville, 401 East Schrock Rd in Westerville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 13 to June 14, 2019