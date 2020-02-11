|
|
Phalen, Joan
Joan Fairand Phalen, of Warrenton, VA, passed away peacefully January 29, 2020 after a yearlong, courageous battle with cancer. Joan was born April 24, 1963 in Columbus, Ohio. She grew up in Upper Arlington and graduated from Bishop Watterson High School in 1981. Joan attended Bowling Green University and The Ohio State University. She married and had two loving son's Alex and Taylor. She relocated to North Carolina in 1990 and then to Virginia in 2003. Joan was The Senior Cyber Security Engineer for Favor Tech Consulting. Joan was an accomplished water color artist, and an attentive follower and trendsetter in fashion and design. She is preceded in death by her father Dr. Barry P. Fairand and son Alexander Herrington. She is survived by her devoted husband, Richard Phalen; caring son, Taylor Herrington; mother, Jeanine Fairand; siblings, Mary Fairand Schneider (Keith), John Fairand (Michelle), Amy Fairand, Ann Fairand Arbaugh (Steve); and nieces and nephews, Grant Schneider, Karia Schneider, Elyse Fairand, Nate Fairand, Will Fairand, Grace Fairand, Catie Coveyou and Nicole Coveyou. A Celebration of Life will be held from 12-3 on March 14, 2020 at The Swim and Racket Club in Upper Arlington, OH (3500 Kenny Rd., Columbus, OH 43221.) In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Joan's name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund (JDRF) www.jdrf.org. A heart felt thank you to Inova Women's Hospital in Falls Church, VA. Especially to Nurse Rita Weintraub for all her care, love and compassion.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020