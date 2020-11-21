1/
Joan Pomajevich
Pomajevich, Joan
1939 - 2020
It is with heavy hearts that we express the passing of our mom Joan Pomajevich on November 20, 2020 at the age of 81 years. Joan is survived by her sons, Eric (Karen) Pomajevich and Ryan (Amanda) Pomajevich. Loving Grandmother of Nicklaus, Bradley, Abigail, Emily & Megan. Beloved sister of Tom (Kate) Fletcher and aunt to several. Joan is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Marjorie Fletcher. Joan worked for many years at Kenyon College and graduated from The Ohio State University. She loved her church family & singing in the choir. She enjoyed canning, antiquing, watching Ohio State Football and spending time with her family. Her smile and laughter will be missed by all who knew her. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Brookdale Mount Vernon. Family will receive friends on Tuesday November 24th from 4-6pm at Newcomer Northwest Chapel, 10051 Brewster Lane, Powell, OH 43065. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday November 25th at 10am at Grace Polaris Church, 8225 Worthington Galena Rd, Westerville, OH 43081. She will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

0 entries
