Rasor, Joan
1931 - 2019
Joan Rasor, 88, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. She was born May 25, 1931. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her five siblings. Joan is survived by her children, Becky (Bob) Blackwell, Karen Cahill, Lou Ann (Randy) Shade, Jim (Mary Kay) Rasor; 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Joan's family will receive friends Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 10-11a.m. at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, where the funeral service will be held immediately after. Interment will be at Jackson Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch a tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 10, 2019