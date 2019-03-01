|
|
Short, Joan
2019 - 1955
Joan Karen Short (nee Snyder) died peacefully at home on February 25 in Seville, Ohio surrounded by her loving family. Joan fought a courageous and difficult four year battle with ovarian cancer. Despite the many complications from the disease she remained optimistic and true to her loving character. Joan was born on April 10, 1955 in Columbus, Ohio. 1973 graduate of Big Walnut High School and 1977 graduate of Ohio University. Joan retired in 2009 from the Ohio Department of Transportation after 30 years and was distinguished as the first female Region Real Estate Administrator in the Department. She served in ODOT offices in Columbus, Ravenna, Lebanon and Akron and was respected as a statewide expert in ODOT real estate. Joan loved animals and was an avid Harley Davidson enthusiast and traveler. She will be remembered for her love of family, friends and animals, her sense of humor, her strength and for her gracious and generous personality. Joan is preceded in death by father George Snyder, mother Louise (nee Poux), brother Jerry of Sunbury, Ohio and sister June of Georgetown, Ky. Joan is survived by James, her husband of 39 years; son, Travis (Richelle); and granddaughter, Madelynn Short of northeast Ohio. Those wishing to honor Joan may make a contribution to the Medina County SPCA or the Hospice of Medina County. Cremation services are being handled by Adams Mason Funeral Home of Akron and a celebration of Joan's life will be held at a date and place to be determined.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019