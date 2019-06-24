|
|
Smith, Joan
1931 - 2019
Joan BeVier Smith, age 87, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. She was born in Wellington, Ohio on August 15, 1931 to Webber H. and Gertrude (Beelman) BeVier. Joan attended Ohio Wesleyan University and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Joan was a wonderful mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years John Forrest Smith, son Randy Smith, daughter Sharon Smith Brock. Joan is survived by daughter, Kathie (Malcolm) Moore; son-in-law, Tom Brock; daughter-in-law, Sharon LeBreque Smith; 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. A private family service will be held later this summer. Condolence may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 25, 2019