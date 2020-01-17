|
Stultz-Stout, Joan
Joan Stultz-Stout, 89, a long-time resident of Hilliard Ohio, died January 16, 2020 at the Inn at Bear Trail in Lewis Center. Born on December 1, 1930 in Detroit, Michigan, Joan was the daughter of Ralph and Evelyn Turner. She graduated from Cooley High School and lived with her husband Joseph Leroy Stultz in Columbus before moving to Hilliard. Following Joe's death in 1983, in 1997 she married Harold Glenn Stout, a longtime friend of both Joan and Joe. For many years, Joan owned and operated Botkin's Flower and Gift Shop on Main Street in Hilliard, where she used her creativity in making flower arrangements and became a familiar face to many Hilliard residents. She was proud of the fact that she was the first woman member of the Hilliard Chamber of Commerce. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Hilliard Moose Lodge and Hilliard Senior Center. She spent many of the last years of her life as a partner and caregiver, giving comfort to others in their final days, including her parents, husbands Joe and Harold, and her dear brother William Turner and her sister-in-law Barbara Turner. Joan loved to fish, to be outdoors, watch classic films, work in her garden, grow flowers and take care of the many stray cats that seemed to seek her out, knowing they would always find a friend and a free meal. She is survived by stepchildren, Gary Stout, Glenn Stout, and Lisa Dean; daughter-in-law, Siobhan Stout; son-in-law, Steve Dean; son-in-law, Lenny Santamaria; grandchildren, Saorla Stout, Ainsley Dean and Piper Dean; dear friends and caregivers, Kim Butt and Andrew Tarbox; and longtime friends, Sharon Solomon, Nancy Russell, Sally and Bill Rees and Mary Von Driska. Family will receive friends 10am-12pm Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where funeral service will follow at 12pm. Interment will be at Sunset Cemetery in Galloway, Ohio. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020