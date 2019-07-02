|
|
Talbot, Joan
1930 - 2019
Joan Talbot, 89, of Columbus, died June 29 at Kobacker House. Joan was born January 26, 1930 in Chicago and grew up in the Chicago area. Joan graduated from the University of Illinois where she met her first husband, Bob Kantak. Joan and Bob had a family and moved to Columbus in 1974. Bob passed away in 1976 and Joan married Robert Talbot in 1980. Joan loved living in Columbus and enjoyed art, family and friends. Joan had many wonderful friends and neighbors and in retirement she was active in Bible Study, Book Club, activities with the Church Ladies of Saint Peter Parish and Water Aerobics at the McConnell Center. Thanks to all of you for your friendship and kindness through the years. Thanks to all the doctors, all the caregivers in the Ohio Health Hospice Program and the home caregivers who provided such wonderful care and compassion during her final journey. Joan is mourned by her brother, Ken Altera and wife, Joyce of Los Altos, California, her late son, Gregg Kantak, wife, Donna and daughter, Elizabeth of Sandy Springs, Georgia, her son, Guy Kantak and wife, Linda of Columbus, and son, Glenn Kantak of Columbus. A viewing will be held at Saint Peter Church, 6899 Smoky Row Road, Columbus on Friday, July 5 at 9:30 a.m. followed immediately by Mass at 11 a.m. and lunch at Saint Peter directly after the completion of Mass. A private interment service will be held at Resurrection Cemetery, Columbus. The family requests no flowers but those who wish are encouraged to make a donation to Ohio Health Hospice. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 3, 2019