Trippel, Joan
1936 - 2019
Joan Erin Trippel, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away June 2, 2019. Born October 10, 1936 in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of John and Helen Dineen. Preceded in death by husband Fred Trippel and sister Patricia Dineen. Survivors include sister, Mickey Tobin (Jim); brother, John Dineen (Joan); sons, Mark Trimmer (Colleen), granddaughter, Jennifer; and grandsons, Daniel and Andrew; Rick Trippel (Andra), grandson, Travis; Ken Trippel (Ann), Alan Trippel (Trudy), granddaughters, Dorothy and Clara; Robert Trippel; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held June 22, 2019 from 12noon-2 pm at the American Legion Post #239, 700 Morning Street, Worthington, OH 43085. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the would be welcomed.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 8 to June 9, 2019