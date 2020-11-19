1/
Joan Vennemeyer
Vennemeyer, Joan
Joan M. Vennemeyer, age 75, of Dublin, died November 17 at her residence. Preceded in death by sisters Rosemary Owens and Christine Brewer. Survived by her husband of 52 years, Thomas; daughter, Angie (Pete) Ernst; sons, Matt (Anna) and Tom Vennemeyer; grandchildren, Leo Vennemeyer and Emily (Kyle) Siemer; great-granddaughter, June Violette Siemer; siblings, Anthony (Louise) Conlon, Judith (Charles) Mohr, Suzanne (Ronald) Kennedy, Kathleen Wesseldyk, Richard (Carole) Conlon, Michael Conlon, Margaret Lane, Nora (Donald) Webster, Lawrence (Sharon) Conlon, Maureen (Steve) McAdams, Connie (Gary Scalf) Conlon, Cynthia (Mark) Pharo; over 50 nieces and nephews. Graduate of St. Mary's High School in Cincinnati. Member of St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church. She loved her family, 60s music, and shopping. Family will receive friends 3-6pm Monday, November 23, at Schoedinger Dublin, 5980 Perimeter Drive just west of Wall St. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. Private Mass of Christian Burial 11am Tuesday, November 24 at St. Brigid of Kildare, 7179 Avery Rd, Dublin, OH 43017. Msgr Joseph Hendricks, Celebrant. A livestream of the mass can be viewed on the church website at www.stbrigidofkildare.org. Contributions may be made to the charity of your choice in her memory. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.Schoedinger.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Brigid of Kildare
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Midtown Chapel
229 East State Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 224-6105
