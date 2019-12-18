|
Wald, Joan
1928 - 2019
Joan (Moore) Wald, age 91, of Canal Winchester, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Born December 9, 1928 in Canal Winchester to the late Raymond L. and Ercell (Foor) Moore. She was a 1946 graduate of Canal Winchester High School. Joan was a former member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #220, and the Red Hat Society. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, John Wald; sons, Greg Wald, Tim (Tamara) Wald, and Fred (Robin) Wald, all of Canal Winchester; grandchildren, Raymond (Jessica) Wald, Rebekah (Tod) Kraylon, Erin (Lt. Jin, USAF) Kim, Noelle (Shawn) Tolbert, Tyler Wald, Stephen Wheeler, Christopher Wheeler; great-grandchildren, Kentucky Kraylon, Aiden, Yeonji, and Yeona Kim, Caitlin and Morgan Tolbert, Lily and Xavier Wheeler; brother, Theodore (Juanita) Moore; sister, Mildred (Raymond) Harden; brother-in-law, Donald (Anabelle) Wald; sister-in-law, Marion Bridwell; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her brother Milo Moore and sister Phyllis Jean Neiswander. A Funeral Mass will be held 11 am Friday, December 27 at St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 5170 Winchester Southern Rd., Canal Winchester, with Fr. Brian O'Connor, Celebrant, where the family will receive friends one hour prior. Private interment will take place later at Union Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to St. John XXIII Parish or Hope United Methodist Church in Canal Winchester in her memory. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Canal Winchester. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019