Waterman, Joan
1930 - 2020
Joan Waterman, age 90, of Pickerington, Ohio, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. She was born January 28, 1930 in Englewood, New Jersey to the late Joseph and Ann Graupp. Joan was an elementary school teacher and took great joy in her 40 year career teaching fifth grade. She was also a dedicated and loyal member of the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. Joan had a genuine love of people and made friends wherever she went. She loved ballroom dancing and reading and was known to break out in song. She will be remembered for her quick wit, her intelligence, and her fondness for a good Beefeater Martini. She was a beloved matriarch who found joy in being surrounded by her family. Joan is preceded in death by her loving husband Edward Waterman and her sister Louise Gerckens. She is greatly missed by her loving family; sons, James (Diane) Waterman, and David (Geri) Waterman; daughters, Beverly (Dale) Cory, and Pamela (Charles) Cory; sister Lorraine Caravaglia; 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A visitation will take place Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at THE DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd N., Pickerington, Ohio 43147 from 2-4 and 6-8pm. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 600 Hill Rd N., Pickerington, Ohio 43147 at 10:30am. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fairhope Hospice at https://fairhopehospice.org/donation-page/
