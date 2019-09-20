|
|
Wilke, Joan
1930 - 2019
Joan Wilke, 89, of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away September 11, 2019. She was born June 30, 1930 to the late James and Irene Riehle; also preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Herbert Wilke, daughter Debra Boyd and brother Jack Riehle. Joan is survived by her son, James (Beth) Wilke; son-in-law, James Boyd; grandchildren, Jodi (Jeff) LeMaster, Andy (Amy) Boyd and Ann (Colin) Gleek; great-grandchildren, Madison, Avery, Ashton and Benjamin; sister-in-law and close friend, Sherry Riehle; nieces, Kim (Art) Kitzmiller and Joanie Hicks; extended family members and special friends, including Bill and Ruth Stelzer. Joan will be remembered for her excellent baking and cooking skills and her desire to feed everybody! She also enjoyed doing needlework and participating in the Oak Haven Garden Club. A Celebration of Life service, led by Rev. Doug Warburton, will be held at 10am (gathering 9-10am) Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church, 455 Clark State Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230 with a reception to follow. Those who wish may contribute to Wesley Hospice, 4588 Wesley Woods Blvd., Unit 2A, Columbus, OH 43054 in Joan's memory. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019